Four Rockets Down, One Rocket Back In Charlotte

The NBA season marches on. The Rockets road trip marches on. COVID marches on.

Tonight the Rockets will be without: DJ Augustin, Garry Bird, and we’ve just heard, JaeSean Tate, and KJ Martin.

Apparently Kevin Porter Jr will rejoin Jalen Green with the Rockets though, so that’s some good news.

This is the last game of the Rockets long road trip, and the team did get the 24th-26th off. They’ll play in Charlotte tonight, and then host the Lakers back in Houston on the 28th.

The Hornets will be missing Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, and Scottie Lewis.

The Rockets could possibly bring both Gerald Green and Ryan Anderson out of retirement on the “covid hardship” exception. Both are present on the coaching staff, and could easily suit up. The whereabouts of Nene Hilario are currently unknown, but he seems like a logical choice as well as Chuck Hayes, if he can be brought in, too. Nene’s wiki page has him returning to Brazil to do church work, so it might be difficult to get him to the US, but its definitely worth considering.

Now hearing that as the Rockets don’t want Green and Porter to play back to back right now, that they’ll play tomorrow, back in Houston for the Laker game. Expect a lot of Nwaba tonight.