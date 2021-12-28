Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. returns as Rockets face-off against the Lakers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Lakers SB Nation Blog: Silver Screen and Roll

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, David Nwaba, Christian Wood

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Dwight Howard

After dropping their fourth consecutive game on Monday in a loss against the Charlotte Hornets, the Houston Rockets will try to end their four-game losing streak tonight against the reeling Los Angeles Lakers.

For a team that is missing four players due to the NBA’s Health and Safety protocol, the Rockets will receive a much-needed boost within their depth with the return of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

The Lakers are coming into the Toyota Center seeking to end a losing streak of their own after dropping five straight games. The Lakers had three days off since losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, 122-115 Christmas day. Despite the losing, LeBron James is still playing close to his peak, averaging 28.0 points over the previous five games.

