Rockets seek to extend winning streak over Magic, Christian Wood back from injury scare

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Magic SB Nation Blog: Orlando Pinstriped Post

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Garrison Mathews, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr, Mo Bamba

Following a 114-110 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets will begin a four-game homestand Friday night against the Orlando Magic. While seeking to extend their winning streak to five, the Rockets will see the return of Christian Wood — who left Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury.

Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. remains questionable ahead of the Rockets’ interconference match due to a left thigh contusion. Jalen Green will miss his fourth consecutive game with a left hamstring strain.

The Magic are coming into the Toyota Center after ending a seven-game losing streak against the Denver Nuggets. During the 108-103 victory inside the Amway Center, second-year guard Cole another led the way with a team-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in the win.

Similar to the Rockets, the Magic will be without their top lottery pick in Jalen Suggs, who is out due to a fractured right thumb.

