The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets 2021 Year in Review

Jeremy, Mike and Ray come together for the final podcast episode of 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Hosts: Jeremy Brener, Michael Brown, Raymond Lucas Jr.

Jeremy Brener, Michael Brown and Ray Lucas recap the calendar year for the Houston Rockets and talk about upcoming storylines that will unfold in 2022.

Stay tuned for The Dream Take throughout the Houston Rockets season. While there will be no episode following the December 31 game against the Miami Heat, we will return following the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 1.

