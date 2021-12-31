Rockets seeking to end 2021 with a win over the Heat

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot Hot Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven

After dropping their fifth consecutive game on Tuesday in a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets will try to end their five-game losing streak in a New Year’s Eve showdown against the Miami Heat.

Rockets rookie Jalen Green has been on an impressive run since making his return from a hamstring injury by averaging 22.0 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from behind the arc.

The Heat are coming into the Toyota Center hoping to extend their win streak to five with a victory over the Rockets. Miami’s previous game against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed, after a mixture of injuries and positive COVID tests left the Heat unable to have eight available players available for the night.

Former Rockets guard Kyle Lowry was one of several players out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocol but will make his return to the lineup tonight in Houston.

