Rockets look to continue their winning ways Sunday against the Pelicans

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog: The Bird Writes

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Daniel Theis, Christian Wood

Pelicans: Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

With the Golden State Warriors defeating the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the Houston Rockets are entering Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans as the hottest team in the NBA.

In an attempt to extend their winning streak to half a dozen, the Rockets will have to do so without starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr — who left Friday’s 118-116 victory over the Orlando Magic due to a left thigh contusion.

In addition to Porter, the Rockets’ backcourt will be extremely thin, with rookie guard Jalen Green still out due to a hamstring strain.

The Pelicans are coming into the Toyota Center after one of their most impressive wins of the 2021-22 season. New Orleans took a 107-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, behind Brandon Ingram’s 24 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds performance. After starting the season 2-15, the Pelicans have won five out of their previous eight games.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!