Kevin Porter Jr. leaves arena after ‘heated halftime discussion’ vs. Nuggets

The Rockets star didn’t play in the second half.

By Jeremy_Brener
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Not a whole lot was going the Houston Rockets’ way in the first half against the Denver Nuggets.

The team allowed 47 points in the second quarter and trailed by more than 20 at halftime.

During halftime, there was a “spirited debate” according to Stephen Silas in the locker room, which led to Kevin Porter Jr. not returning to the game and leaving the arena during the team’s 124-111 loss, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Acoording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rockets assistant John Lucas called out Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for their performances. Porter Jr. then threw an object and left the Toyota Center, while Wood neglected to sub himself into the second half after playing eight minutes in the first half.

Wood came off the bench for “breaking a team rule” according to Silas, then said that him not playing in the second half was a “coach’s decision.” It was later confirmed that Wood started the game on the bench after missing a COVID-19 test.

Tonight, the Rockets lost their seventh consecutive game to bring their record to 10-27. It’s been a frustrating season and it seems things started to come to a boil.

It’s uncertain as to whether Wood and KPJ will be disciplined further or when they will return to the team.

The Dream Shake will keep you updated on this developing story.

