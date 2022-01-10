Buy your tickets NOW for TDS Night at a Rockets game!

Hey, guys. I sat back on this for a few weeks because I wanted to make sure there were no NBA cancellations due to COVID-19. It appears we’re through those woods, and we’re now a month away from the date, so I wanted to get this back into everyone’s consciousness.

TDS Night at The Game - Thursday, February 10 - Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors @ 8:00pm CST

We’ve worked with the Rockets to obtain a group ticket rate for this game, and we have a block of seats reserved in section 115.

These tickets typically range from between $65 and $89 depending on the matchup in town, and with the special TDS group ticket rate, seats are just $49.

This is designed for us all to finally meet each other in person. A lot of us have been in this community for years — some have been here over a decade — and the people we’ve met and the friendships we’ve made are important to our lives. But most of us have never even met one another in person! And that even includes the TDS staff!

We’ll be giving away a TDS T-Shirt and also some Rockets swag. We also have one or two other things in the works that we’re not quite ready to announce yet. But I’ll be posting again soon. But it’s time to buy your tickets!

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT

Password: TDS

I’ll be flying in from Pittsburgh for the event, and a good chunk of the staff will be present. Looking forward to meeting you all!