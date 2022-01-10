Rockets must display better effort Monday night against the 76ers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

76ers SB Nation Blog: Liberty Ballers

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

76ers: Myles Powell, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

The Houston Rockets are in another rut ahead of their Monday night match against the Philadelphia 76ers, and their subpar effort could be at the root of their problem. Following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, coach Stephen Silas was not pleased with the Rockets’ lackadaisical effort displayed on the court.

“It wasn’t great effort, especially as far as running back in transition. But most of that had to do with our offense. Bad shot selections and turnovers. There was a lack of cohesiveness tonight.” — Stephen Silas

The 76ers are coming into Houston as winners of seven out of their last eight games following their 119-110 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Joel Embiid has played like an MVP candidate throughout the 2021-22 season thus far, as the big man from Cameroon is currently averaging 26.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 27 games played.

