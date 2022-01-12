It’s a Texas battle for Rockets and Spurs

Houston Rockets (11-31) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-25) January 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock
The Rockets are back in action tonight versus the Spurs. If you’re here a little early for the game chat, make sure you check out Lachard’s piece on the best and worst Houston lineups and, as always, make sure to check out AK’s preview of the game.
Latest injury reports have that Alperen Sengun will miss again tonight, however, it appears he’s on track to play on Friday.
Alperen Sengun out tonight, expected back Friday in Sacramento.— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 13, 2022
In addition, the Spurs will be getting some help, as two players who were question marks heading into tonight are expected to be active.
Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are available tonight, per Spurs.— Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) January 13, 2022
I have a good feeling about tonight’s game, though it’s hard to feel amazing about an 11-31 team. Nonetheless, it’s a rivalry and both teams should be up for it.
Go Rockets!
