It’s a Texas battle for Rockets and Spurs

Who takes home the Texas win?

By Darren Yuvan
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (11-31) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-25) January 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

The Rockets are back in action tonight versus the Spurs. If you’re here a little early for the game chat, make sure you check out Lachard’s piece on the best and worst Houston lineups and, as always, make sure to check out AK’s preview of the game.

Latest injury reports have that Alperen Sengun will miss again tonight, however, it appears he’s on track to play on Friday.

In addition, the Spurs will be getting some help, as two players who were question marks heading into tonight are expected to be active.

I have a good feeling about tonight’s game, though it’s hard to feel amazing about an 11-31 team. Nonetheless, it’s a rivalry and both teams should be up for it.

Go Rockets!

