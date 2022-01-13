SB Nation Reacts: Potential first-time All-Stars

This week’s SB Nation Reacts poll has to do with potential first-time All-Stars. We picked a group who we felt had a good chance to make it and then had our league-wide voters rank them in order of most likely to least likely.

Here are your results:

Ja Morant took this one going away, with 82 percent of the first-place vote. He was my choice as well. LaMelo Ball and Fred VanVleet were neck and neck for second place, with VanVleet narrowly edging it out.

That’s the only question we had for you this week, though I already have a Houston Rockets-related question in the pipeline for next week’s surveys that has to do with the trade deadline, so keep an eye out for that question next week. I’ll make sure it gets embedded on the main page.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Sign up here to join Reacts.