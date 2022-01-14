Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

The Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings begin a 2-game set tonight in California. Both tonight and Sunday’s game take place at Golden 1 Center. Interestingly enough, the third and fourth matchups between these teams is also a pair of games at Toyota Center on March 30 and April 1. So these teams see each other twice for an extended period.

The Kings are 17-27 and coming off an emotional and satisfying win over division rival Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets are 12-31 and coming off a satisfying win over divisional rival San Antonio Spurs. The Kings snapped a five-game skid, while Houston broke a three-game losing streak of their own.

The Kings are led by De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Richaun Holmes. Hield doesn’t always start, but he does play starter minutes.

For Houston, it’s about building on a nice road in San Antonio. The goal all season will be to develop the younger talent. I know Eric Gordon can go nuclear. It’s time to see if anyone else on this roster has that capability.

Tip-off is at 9pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest