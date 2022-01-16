Can Rockets get revenge on Kings?

Location: Golden1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes

The Kings will look a little different from how they did Friday night. Tyrese Haliburton is out in health & safety protocols, while Marvin Bagley is out with shoulder soreness. Replacing them in the starting lineup are Terence Davis, who scored 14 points off the bench against the Rockets Friday night, and Richaun Holmes, who missed Friday’s game and should provide an interesting challenge for Christian Wood.

The Rockets will look to get their revenge tonight after falling to the Kings on Friday. In order to do that, they’ll need to limit turnovers and keep shooting the ball until they get out of this slump.

Red Nation, here’s your game thread for today. Enjoy!