Can Rockets get revenge on Kings?

Houston Rockets (12-32) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-27), January 16, 2022, 5:00 p.m. CT
Location: Golden1 Center, Sacramento, CA
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood
Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes
The Kings will look a little different from how they did Friday night. Tyrese Haliburton is out in health & safety protocols, while Marvin Bagley is out with shoulder soreness. Replacing them in the starting lineup are Terence Davis, who scored 14 points off the bench against the Rockets Friday night, and Richaun Holmes, who missed Friday’s game and should provide an interesting challenge for Christian Wood.
The Rockets will look to get their revenge tonight after falling to the Kings on Friday. In order to do that, they’ll need to limit turnovers and keep shooting the ball until they get out of this slump.
Red Nation, here’s your game thread for today. Enjoy!
