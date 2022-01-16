Rockets 118, Kings 112: Houston Clutches Up Down Stretch in Win

The Houston Rockets got their revenge on the Sacramento Kings Sunday afternoon with a 118-112 win.

The Rockets started the game strong with a 13-0 run and led 21-5 after six minutes of action. The team played high-intensity defense while taking smart shots on the offensive end to grow the initial lead.

The Kings eventually adjusted and caught the Rockets sleeping in the second quarter, outscoring them 39-26 in the frame to take a five-point halftime lead.

In the second half, the Rockets were able to come back thanks to a balanced effort on both ends of the floor with multiple players stepping up.

All five starters shot better than 50 percent from the field, while Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. scored 23 points apiece for the team-high. Garrison Mathews came off the bench to score 17, including nine in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Rockets have picked up their second win on the road trip and leave Sacramento with a split.

The team will take two days off before resuming play Wednesday night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT.