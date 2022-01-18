VOTE: Who’s getting dealt?

I promised you a Houston Rockets question this week, and I delivered. With trade chatter picking up and the deadline fast approaching, I figured it a good time to get thoughts from TDS and who is most likely to go.

The Rockets will be taking offers on all of these guys, and it’s even likely that more than one of them gets moved. Rumors abound already on several of them, particularly Daniel Theis, Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. All of these guys can potentially help a contender in some fashion, however, so who knows what Rafael Stone will be able to get done.

But what we’re asking is which of these guys is most likely to be moved? We’ll back in a few days with the results.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device

