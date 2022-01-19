Rockets 116, Jazz 111: Houston stuns Utah on road

The Houston Rockets are smiling from ear-to-ear after arguably their most impressive victory of the season.

The Rockets won their third game of four on their Western Conference road trip with a 117-111 win over the Utah Jazz.

The win came from a balanced effort on both ends of the floor from the entire rotation.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rockets played sound team defense and worked as a team to help crash the glass. And on the offensive end, the three-ball was very kind to the Rockets.

The team made 22 triples in the win tonight, and six players made at least three.

The shot to ice the game came from none other than Kevin Porter Jr., who is beginning to embody the clutch in Clutch City.

ALL HE KNOWS IS CLUTCH!



Kevin Porter Jr. is that guy. pic.twitter.com/6f7xZEE47B — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 20, 2022

Garrison Mathews also came in the clutch, scoring a season-high 23 points off the bench.

For the Rockets, this win might not mean much in the grand scheme of the season, but beating the No. 1 offense on the road while the team’s defense sits dead last is definitely a building block to utilize moving forward. The Rockets came into tonight smelling blood, and they took charge.

The Rockets’ road trip concludes Friday with a trip to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT.

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 is TDS Night at a Rockets game versus the Toronto Raptors. Get a discount on tickets and spend the evening with TDS. CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR TICKETS FOR TDS NIGHT

Password: TDS