Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

The Houston Rockets are hoping to wrap up a 5-game road trip at 4-1. Even at 3-2, it would easily be Houston’s most successful trek outside of Toyota Center.

The Golden State Warriors are back, somehow.

After finally being a mediocre/bad team for a couple of years (and losing Kevin Durant for the not-so-good D’Angelo Russell), it appeared we were headed towards the twilight of the Big Three Era in the Bay Area. Klay Thompson’s injuries in back-to-back seasons were brutal, and his return has been fun. Still, it’s annoying that they’re so good again so soon. In fact, Steph Curry and Draymond Green seem revitalized this season. It’s almost like knowing that Klay would be returning gave them the juice to start the year off well.

Am I salty? Yes. Do I recognize that the Warriors would be fun if they weren’t responsible for the pain of the previous era of Rockets history? Also yes.

Speaking of Draymond, he’ll be out tonight. He’s the heart and soul of this iteration of the Golden State Warriors and without him, they lose so much. Every year, he’s the most underrated player in the NBA in my eyes.

Anyway, even with the Warriors playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Houston should be expected to lose tonight.

Tip-off is at 9pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

