Rockets to end successful five-game road trip Friday against the Warriors

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Warriors SB Nation Blog: Golden State of Mind

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

The Houston Rockets will conclude their five-game road trip on Friday in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors. By defeating the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Rockets are in the midst of their most successful road trip in the post-James-Harden era, with a record of 3-1 entering the Chase Center.

Kevin Porter Jr. is starting to find his niche as the Rockets’ starting point guard after averaging 18.0 points and 6.2 assists through the first four games of the west coast swing.

“As a team, we want poise to be a part of our identity, and me being the point guard, I try to stay as poised as I can for the other four that are out there with us. Down the stretch, I love those shots, but being poised is what it is all about.” — Porter

The Warriors are entering tonight’s game with the second-best record in the league, but Golden State has been in a bit of a slump as of late after dropping four of their last six games.

Twenty-Four hours prior to their match against the Rockets, the Warriors dropped their double-overtime game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Steph Curry led the way with 39 points in the loss.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!