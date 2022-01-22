SB Nation Reacts: Rockets player most likely to be traded

We had a Houston Rockets question for you this week dealing with the upcoming trade deadline and which player you felt was mostly likely to be dealt. But before we get to the main event, here’s the results for our national question this week.

We asked our league-wide voters who they felt had the edge in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting, and this one had a clear winner.

Jalen Green with a decent showing in third place, though Mobley leading is probably the right call.

Now for the headliner, and that’s our Rockets question that asked TDSers which player they felt was most likely to be dealt before the trade deadline. It’s important to remember that this poll was asked before yesterday’s news about Russell Westbrook/John Wall. Would that change anything? Maybe the percentages slightly, but not likely the overall results, which are:

Your total percentages across the board are EG at 75 percent, Christian Wood second at 9 percent, Daniel Theis third at 8 percent, followed by Wall at 6 percent, and D.J. Augustine at 2 percent.

My guess is Wall might bump up over Theis or Wood with this latest news, but that’s as far as it goes.

