VOTE: NBA MVP race update

It’s Monday, so that means it’s time for this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, which carries multiple national questions this week.

The first, is centered around the MVP vote. The early leader was Stephen Curry, who the media was slobbering all over after the hot start by the Golden State Warriors. If all you watched was national media, you see things like the game winner Steph had against our very own Houston Rockets, but you don’t hear quite as much about the fact he hasn’t been great in January. The Dubs are still cruising along at 34-13 overall despite just a 7-6 January, and we all know how much the media voters love them some Steph. But has he really been the best? You tell us.

There’s also several questions this week about the Grayson Allen/Alex Caruso incident and how you feel about Allen’s foul and what an appropriate response from the league should be.

We’ll see you with the results in a few days.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

