Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

The Houston Rockets start a 3-game homestand tonight over the next seven days. With the three days off before this game, the Rockets will basically be in Houston for two straight weeks.

Tonight brings in the division rivals from down I-10. The San Antonio Spurs are 17-30 and sneakily tanking in a way that makes me jealous. They’re able to play their young players with an all-time great coach. They’ll finish with a bottom 7 or 8 record and have solid lottery odds. If they can grab a top 4 pick to pair with Dejounte Murray, the Spurs could be on their way to another era of relevancy.

Meanwhile, Houston’s 3-2 road trip has allowed the listless and terrible Oklahoma City Thunder to catch up to them for third place in the lottery standings. There’s a reason why everyone has been pushing trade ideas lately. Houston needs to lose some of these vets (or, at least Eric Gordon) so that the team can lose lots of games down the stretch.

The Spurs are 2-8 over their last 10 games, but have been in a bunch of those games. In fact, they almost came back to beat the Rockets after Houston seemed to have wrapped the game up late. Murray is a future All-Star and is a ton of fun to watch.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

