Rockets look to take 2-0 regular-season series lead over the Spurs

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl

After a successful five-game road trip where they accumulated a record of 3-2, the Houston Rockets will embark on a four-game homestand starting on Tuesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

After helping the Rockets record a 128-124 victory over the Spurs on Jan. 12, Kevin Porter Jr. has put together some of the best performances of his young career by averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 assists over the previous five games.

The Spurs are entering tonight’s game following a 115-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday — where it took a 38-point performance by Joel Embiid for Philly to escape the Alamo City with a victory.

Dejounte Murray recorded a near triple-double in the loss, as he registered 19 points, to go along with 12 assists and nine rebounds. Jakob Poeltl led the Spurs in scoring with 25 points on the night against the 76ers.

