Usman Garuba out six to eight weeks

Usman Garuba was recently recalled by the Houston Rockets from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and now we have a good idea why. A report was released today by Adrian Wojarnowski that the firt year forward would be out six to eight weeks after he undergoes wrist surgery. Silas said of how Garuba’s injury occurred:

“He fell. I was talking to him about it. He was like, ‘Yeah, I fell, and I didn’t think it was that bad.’ But it turns out it’s pretty bad. He’s going to be out for a while. There is some talk about him needing surgery.”

Garuba has bounced back and forth between the Rockets and Vipers. Garuba played 15 games with the Rockets, averaging 1.3 points per game. However, Garuba has shown flashes of why the Rockets drafted him in the first round for the Vipers. Showing his ability to block a shot on one end, taking it full court like a guard, and finishing at the basket.

This injury comes at the wrong time, considering Garuba was finally getting regular playing time with the Vipers. In five G-League games, Garuba averaged 9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game. Hopefully, Garuba can fully recover because the more time he gets to play in the G-League, the further his development will be by the end of the year.