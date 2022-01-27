SB Nation Reacts: Who is leading the MVP race?

We have our results for you for the week, and this is always an interesting poll topic. It’s a national poll, and we’re doing a mid-season check-in on the status of the 2022 NBA MVP race.

Stephen Curry was your early-season leader due a hot shooting start and the Golden State Warriors back near the top of the Western Conference standings. But Steph has been shooting atrocious in January and the Dubs have come back to earth just a bit. Is he still in the lead? It’s time for the results.

Steph has slipped just enough to let Nikola Jokic overtake him in the fan’s minds, and I also voted for Jokic, because I think he’s currently the best player in the league without question. Just my personal opinion. But at the end of the day, we all know it doesn’t matter what the fans think. If there’s any way, any minute rationale for arguing Curry, you know the national media is going that route, They just can’t help themselves.

We also had two other questions regarding the Grayson Allen / Alex Caruso incident, and here are those results.

Was it a dirty play? Probably. And I think Allen’s reputation also lends some credence to opinion here. But a five-game suspension? I say one or two (I voted for one) and call it a day.

That’s it for this week. We’ll have another poll coming for you on Monday!

