Rockets seek to end home losing skid against the Trail Blazers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Trail Blazers SB Nation Blog: Blazer’s Edge

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, C.J. McCollum, Tony Snell, Norman Powell, Jusuf Nurkic

The Houston Rockets will continue their four-game homestand Friday night with an interconference match against the Portland Trail Blazers. Following a 30-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, the Rockets are riding a nine-game home losing streak inside the Toyota Center.

The Rockets’ last home victory took place on Dec. 8 in a 114-104 victory over James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Trail Blazers are entering tonight’s game following a 132-112 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Simons led the Trail Blazers in the loss with 23 points while shooting 64.2 percent from the field.

In the recent absence of All-Star point guard Damian Lillard due to injury, Simons has registered 23.0 points on 45.3 percent shooting from the field, 42.4 percent from behind the arc over the last nine games played.

