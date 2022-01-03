Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood suspended for Monday’s game vs. 76ers

The Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers tonight in the City of Brotherly Love, but they will be doing so without two of their best players.

Following the actions from Saturday night’s “spirited debate” against the Denver Nuggets, the Rockets have suspended Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for tonight’s game for conduct detrimental to the team, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting with @ESPN_MacMahon: The Houston Rockets are suspending Kevin Porter Jr., and Christian Wood for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, disciplining both for poor behavior surrounding Saturday’s loss to Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 3, 2022

Porter Jr. reportedly became very heated in an argument with assistant coach John Lucas during halftime and left the Toyota Center in the middle of Saturday night’s game.

Christian Wood missed a COVID test prior to Saturday’s game, which pushed him to the bench against the Nuggets. He played eight minutes during the first half, but showed a lack of effort that prompted the halftime locker room argument. He then refused to enter the game during Saturday’s blowout loss and did not play in the second half.

Now, Wood won’t be playing in Monday’s game either. There is hope that the two can return to the court Wednesday when the team faces the Washington Wizards.