Rockets head to Philly looking to break losing streak

Houston Rockets (10-27) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) January 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
76ers SB Nation Blog: Liberty Ballers
We’ve been over the Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood drama plenty here at TDS, so you’re all pretty well aware they won’t be playing in tonight’s game due to suspension. The Sixers are down a few players themselves, according to Jonathan Feigen.
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr.— Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 3, 2022
The good news for the Rockets is that Jalen Green looks to be coming into his own, and with Houston missing so many key pieces, he’ll have another opportunity to continue to grow his game.
As always, make sure you check out AK’s preview, and definitely make sure you check out the newest The Dream Take podcast, where the guys talk about Wood and Porter. It’s an early one tonight.
Let’s go Rockets!
