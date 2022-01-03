 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rockets head to Philly looking to break losing streak

The Rockets need a win but they’re very shorthanded.

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (10-27) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) January 3, 2021, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

76ers SB Nation Blog: Liberty Ballers

We’ve been over the Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood drama plenty here at TDS, so you’re all pretty well aware they won’t be playing in tonight’s game due to suspension. The Sixers are down a few players themselves, according to Jonathan Feigen.

The good news for the Rockets is that Jalen Green looks to be coming into his own, and with Houston missing so many key pieces, he’ll have another opportunity to continue to grow his game.

As always, make sure you check out AK’s preview, and definitely make sure you check out the newest The Dream Take podcast, where the guys talk about Wood and Porter. It’s an early one tonight.

Let’s go Rockets!

