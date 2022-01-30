Alperen Sengun training with Hakeem Olajuwon

You’re going to love this one, Houston Rockets fans. The team Twitter account sent out some video yesterday of new rookie Alperen Sengun training with franchise legend Hakeem Olajuwon on the ins and outs of post play.

"To be a complete player, you feel free on the court."



Hakeem Olajuwon X Alperen Sengun pic.twitter.com/cwvfYClIFq — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 29, 2022

Sengun already has a mini Dream Shake in his repertoire, so to see him getting some tips from the man himself is an awesome watch. Olajuwon has been offering post play tips to many of the game’s greats since retirement, including Dwight Howard, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant among many others. Bryant was actually probably the one who implemented his philosophy of misdirection the best in actual games.

But at 19-years-old, Sengun already carries a few of the skills that made Olajuwon a great player — footwork, body control, creativity — and what Sengun lacks in speed and athleticism, he makes up for with a great understanding of the game for a teenager.

Good to see our guy Alpie working with our namesake. Nothing but good can come from that.