Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

Just a couple weeks removed from Steph Curry’s buzzer-beating game-winning jumper, the Golden State Warriors arrive at Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets.

This time around, the Warriors will be without Draymond Green, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala. James Wiseman is still out for the team. Nemanja Bjelica is questionable.

Obviously, the Warriors still have Curry and Klay Thompson, so there is more than enough firepower to take down a struggling Rockets squad that returned from a promising 3-2 road trip to lay two absolute eggs at home.

For Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with a non-COVID illness. Otherwise, Houston should be at “full strength” for this game.

Houston has one more game on Wednesday to wrap up this homestand, then they will go I-10 hopping from San Antonio back to Houston and then on to New Orleans.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

