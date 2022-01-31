Rockets seeking to avoid regular season sweep by the Warriors

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

After falling to the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night, the Houston Rockets will attempt to end a 10 game home losing streak tonight against the Golden State Warriors. After missing the pervious game due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols, starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. will return to the lineup against Golden State.

The Warriors are coming into the Toyota Center fresh off a 110-106 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 24 points while shooting 55.5 percent from the field.

If Golden State comes away with a victory in Houston, the Warriors will sweep their three-game regular season series against the Rockets.

