Time off observing has accelerated Jalen Green’s development

Besides the drama going on with Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood, Jalen Green has looked locked in and phenomenal on offense. Green’s hamstring versus the Chicago Bulls had sidelined him for a month. That injury allowed Green to observe the NBA even more. Green had been struggling with shooting the basketball and finding his pace. But while Green was out with his injury, this allowed John Lucas to work with him more. Green said:

“It’s the one-two, then I have to get up to one second too. And it helps me by just keeping it high.”

In Green’s pregame workout, you’ll hear Lucas count down as he shoots his shots. His pregame workouts are starting to become more intense, as he wants his shot to improve within the games. Green is averaging 6.7 three-pointers per game. He is never afraid to take contested shots.

Jalen Green getting shots up pregame.



John Lucas is on the side counting "one, two" before each shot. pic.twitter.com/R9grmb6BLz — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 28, 2021

When it came to Green’s jump shot release, it looked delayed. Green already has great elevation on his shot, but the release wasn’t right. He struggled from the perimeter consistently. His best night was against the Boston Celtics, as he had a career game with six three-pointers. In the months of October and November, he shot a combined 27 percent from three. Although Green got open looks and separation from his defender, his shot would not fall.

Ever since the return of Green, his shooting has improved dramatically. In his last five active games, Green is shooting 44 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from deep while averaging 20.2 points per contest. Green’s shot selection is improving by not taking forced shots and allowing the game to come to him. It’s become much easier for Green to find his shot. Green already creates great separation because of his speed, ball handling, and step-backs. But now that his release on his jump-shot has improved, basketball games will become more enjoyable for Green.

Jalen Green said he has been willing to get his shot release down to two seconds, as that’s helping him. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/9iWqDszSuD — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) January 3, 2022

Green was already good at getting to rim, but he wasn’t consistent enough. His first step towards the basket could be the best at 19-years-old. Opposing coaches have to put several men in the paint to give Green a certain look. When opposing players are in the paint, it allows Green to settle for jump-shot. If not, he usually blows by his defender for an easy score. Single high coverage on Green isn’t the best idea, as his ball handling and quickness can hurt several defensive possessions. He is averaging 11.3 drives per game, which allow him to score 9.0 points per contest inside. (Per Synergy)

I’m excited to see Jalen Green is seeing the easy driving lanes and exploding towards the rim when they open up.



pic.twitter.com/elE5LEGHgi — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) January 4, 2022

When Green is aggressive, it puts defenses in a bad spot, which causes them to foul him too. Green isn’t an easy cover by far, but he must recognize that 100 percent of the time. Sometimes Green will miss an open lane opportunity to drive on. If Green drives more, he’ll see the charity stripe easier, as he is averaging 5.8 free attempts per contest over the last five games as opposed to 3.7 per on the year.

The more Jalen Green attacks the rim is the more the charity strike becomes realistic. His first step incredibly quick. pic.twitter.com/DZ1k3DgLbf — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) January 3, 2022

Green said:

“I’m just trying to look for a disadvantage on the other team. Either it’s someone who can’t play or someone is trying to be stronger than me and out strong me, and I’ll just use my speed. I’m a lot lighter obviously, but I just feel like I’m a lot faster than any of the guys on the floor. My shot falling gives me a lot of space and opportunity to create for myself.”

Green must make the simple reads on offense, which he is doing better. This allows his playmaking and scoring to become better at a combine effort. Green made a great read on a drive, which he found David Nwaba on an incredible pass.

Green sitting for a month helped his awareness and IQ on the court. The game is starting to slow down for Green, as it needs to continue with his development. Coach Silas wants Green to continue his progress and loves the direction he is headed.

Green’s awareness on this pass is impressive. Playmaking is slowly getting better. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/F4aVjMSFXw — Zach Allen (@RenzoTheDon) January 3, 2022

Silas said: