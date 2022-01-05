Kevin Porter Jr. hits game winner in return from suspension vs. Wizards

Wow.

That’s what a lot of Houston Rockets fans were thinking after Kevin Porter Jr. hit a game-winning three to seal a 114-111 win over the Washington Wizards to snap an 8-game losing streak Wednesday night.

The dramatic ending to the game makes Saturday night’s “spirited debate” that led to KPJ exiting the Toyota Center that much more surreal.

A moment like this really showcases the power of sport and how a man can get back up no matter how hard he falls.

Despite struggling with his shot all night, Stephen Silas entrusted his point guard with the final shot and he pushed his team across the finish line to grab the win.

If any national media is wondering what the Rockets think of KPJ check out this cold-blooded game-winner. Coach Silas has full confidence in KPJ! pic.twitter.com/h4f28enTpq — Lachard Binkley (@HTOWN4LIFE40) January 6, 2022

But it was more than Porter Jr.’s efforts that led to a victory in Washington D.C.

Christian Wood, who was also suspended Monday for his role in Saturday’s antics, led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds, playing one of his best games of the year.

Also s/o to Christian Wood he came out and showed out tonight . 22 points 11 rebounds 3 steals pic.twitter.com/hXlIhk2Liv — Lachard Binkley (@HTOWN4LIFE40) January 6, 2022

Rookie Jalen Green matched Wood’s scoring with 22 of his own, and Eric Gordon added 19.

While the scoring came in different facets, tonight’s win was won on the defensive end of the court. After surrendering over 120 points in seven of the eight games on the losing streak, the Rockets held the Wizards to 111.

The big key to the game was forcing Bradley Beal into foul trouble, and the Wizards star fouled out with over nine minutes to play. There were other factors to the outcome that weren’t in the Rockets’ control, but being able to take what’s in front of them and manipulate the game to their own strengths is key for a team that struggles to win.

Tonight, the Rockets faced adversity and came out on the winning end. For a young team, having these moments is core for development and the team is stronger tonight than it was last night. The win is a cherry on top.

The Rockets will return home to face the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.