Wizards broadcaster makes shocking reference to Kevin Porter Jr.’s late father on game-winning shot

Many Houston Rockets fans are expressing their anger online following a comment made during the Washington Wizards broadcast last night.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” said Wizards color commentor Glenn Consor following the Houston Rockets guard’s game-winning basket Wednesday night.

Kevin Porter Sr., the father of the Rockets’ third-year guard, was charged with first-degree murder in 1993. Porter Sr. pleaded guilty and spent four and a half years in prison.

In 2004, Porter Sr. was shot and killed five times in a Seattle bar looking to help a friend. Porter Jr. was just four years old at the time.

The timing of these live television comments come less than a week after he left the Toyota Center midgame following an argument with team members at halftime and he was suspended one game for his actions, along with teammate Christian Wood.

Following the news of the incident Saturday evening, Porter Jr. was criticized heavily in the media and amongst fans.

With all of this happening in the backdrop of Porter Jr.’s game-winner, the comments come across as very insensitive for anyone, let alone someone like Consor, an Emmy Award winning broadcaster with over 20 years of experience.

Some fans are defending Consor, saying he wasn’t mentioning Porter Jr.’s late father, but rather former Washington Bullets point guard Kevin Porter, who played in D.C. during the 1970s and early 1980s.

There is a very big difference between the two and commenting a player by bringing in a late relative is quite different than complimenting a player and mislabeling their father. One is an unfortunate array of words that have zero reason to be said while the other is an unfortunate mistake of identification. Hopefully it ends up being the latter.