Gerald Green leaves Rockets coaching staff in pursuit of NBA return

The unofficial Mayor of Houston is coming out of retirement.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green plans to come out of retirement and sign a G-League deal.

Houston Rockets assistant coach Gerald Green is unretiring and plans to sign in the NBA G League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year NBA vet is pursuing a return to the league. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

Green was in his his first year as an assistant coach after retiring at the start of the season. Green last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets in the 2018-19 season. Before being traded to the Denver Nuggets, Green had suffered an injury and never played for the Nuggets, who released him shortly after.

Green is a Houston native who played in the NBA for 12 years and a former Slam Dunk champion. With the new hardship rules in the NBA and teams able to sign replacement players, Green hopes this opens the door for him to get back to an NBA roster.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston’s G-League affiliate, could be a potential landing spot for Green.