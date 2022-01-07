Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks game preview

The Houston Rockets return triumphantly home after a buzzer-beating winner over the Washington Wizards.

The Dallas Mavericks come into Houston after a huge win over the (at the time) West-leading Golden State Warriors on the night of Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement. The Mavs have won four straight games and are two games above .500 and in fifth place in the West.

Luka Doncic is doubtful after rolling his ankle late in the win over the Warriors. He missed several games earlier this year with a sprained ankle. So Houston may get a break against a division rival.

The Wizards game was a big one for Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. on their path to redeeming themselves in the eyes of their teammates and fans. Wood had a big games, and while KPJ shot poorly, he finished with eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals, and oh yeah hit the game winner.

Now we’ll see if they can keep that competitive fire with a little more distance between the incident and this contest.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest