Rockets looking to end a five-game home skid tonight against the Mavericks

Houston Rockets (11-28) vs. Dallas Maverick (20-18) January 7, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Maverick SB Nation Blog: Mavs Moneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

After Kevin Porter Jr. connected on his first-career game-winner, the Houston Rockets will attempt to win their second straight game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. If the Rockets can register a win against their I-45 counterparts, the victory will end a five-game losing streak inside the Toyota Center.

The Mavericks are coming into Houston riding a four-game winning streak, but Dallas will face a significant task in their attempt to send the Rockets to their sixth consecutive home loss.

The Mavericks will be without coach Jason Kidd, who entered Health and Safety protocols Friday morning. In addition to Kidd, the Mavericks will be missing both Kristaps Porziņģis and Luka Dončić due to injuries.

