Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

It’s a rematch of Opening Night for the Houston Rockets. That was a game in which they were thoroughly outplayed an lost 124-106 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score line makes it seem closer than it actually was, if that’s possible. The game was over by halftime.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 30 and Anthony Edwards added 29. Those two bossed the game and looked like stars.

KAT was expected to look like a star. He is one, and Houston has little in the way of defensive bigs. If Towns hadn’t had a huge tonight, it would have been a shock. Look out for another monster night from him.

The more surprising element was Edwards’s performance. He was good last year over 55 games and probably should have won Rookie of the Year over LaMelo Ball (but, narratives and whatnot). Edwards has made a leap in his second campaign. Not “The Leap,” but a leap nevertheless. His shooting numbers are all up even with an increase in usage rate. Usually those things are inversely related, especially for younger players.

In addition to those two, the Timberwolves have D’Angelo Russell. I’ve always thought of him as overrated, and I think Minnesota paid way too much for him in draft capital. His shooting numbers are down despite a decrease in usage rate this season. However, he just dropped a super efficient (11-12) shooting night against the OKC Thunder. So nothing makes much sense other than the fact that OKC has a defense that rivals Houston’s in its ineptitude.

Rockets favorite Patrick Beverley missed Opening Night due to a suspension, and he’s questionable to play tonight.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest