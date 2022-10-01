Rockets sign Bruno Fernando to two-way deal

The Houston Rockets continue to make moves to solidify the backup center position, as it was announced yesterday that they converted Bruno Fernando’s Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract.

Sources: The Houston Rockets are converting Bruno Fernando to a two-way contract, @hoopshype has learned. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 30, 2022

This move comes on the heels of a trade for Derrick Favors, while the team also has Usman Garuba and Boban Marjanovich on the roster and potentially Willie Cauley-Stein also waiting in the wings. But the conversion of Fernando’s deal means that Houston at least has some plans for Bruno on the roster, even if he’ll be spending some time in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Trevor Hudgins has Houston’s other two-way deal, so both of them are now filled for the Rockets as they work to get the roster down to the requistite 15 players.

Fernando played in 10 games last year for the Rockets, averaging 6.9 points and 4 rebounds per game on 70.7 percent shooting from the field.

We had a preview of Fernando already go live earlier in the week, so I’m not going to beat a dead horse too much here. But this move will allow Houston to hold on to Bruno because the team likes his potential, while still relying on Garuba, Favors or Marjanovich as the primary backup to starter Alperen Sengun.