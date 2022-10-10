Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat game preview

The Houston Rockets look to continue their winning ways as they continue preseason basketball against the Miami Heat tonight. This is the first of two road games to conclude the preseason slate. The regular season begins next Wednesday in Atlanta.

Rockets fans were hoping to see Jabari Smith Jr. back in action after he missed the previous preseason game with a left ankle sprain, but he remains out per Jonathan Feigen. Eric Gordon also missed will also miss a second consecutive game. Stephen Silas is in the health and safety protocols as I type this, but may clear those hurdles by gametime tomorrow.

The big news recently was the signing of Willie Cauley-Stein to an Exhibit 10 deal. He’s clearly been in the plans for Houston for a while now, since the announcement that he’d be joining the team came weeks ago. He may not get any run tonight, but he may need some time to play into game shape.

Miami should offer a tough test for Houston’s starters, as the Heat are a tenacious squad with good defenders all over the court when they’re at 100%.

Tip-off is at 6:30pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest