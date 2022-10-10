Rockets take on Heat in penultimate pre-season game

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot Hot Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Şengün

Heat: Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Victor Oladipo, Haywood Highsmith, Dewayne Dedmon

We’re getting closer to the start of the season and with only two more pre-season games remaining, your Rockets get an interesting challenge tonight against the Miami Heat.

The Rockets will be short-handed tonight as Coach Stephen Silas and Eric Gordon will be out due to COVID protocols. Jabari Smith Jr. is also on the shelf with a sprained ankle, but the Rockets get some reinforcement back in Alperen Şengün, who missed last Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a dental procedure.

For Miami, they are expected to sit many of their starters once again. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are among those you might notice in street clothes tonight. The Heat are optimistic that former Rocket, Victor Oladipo, makes his return tonight so that will be another thing to watch for after his short stint in Houston.

It should be fascinating watching how Houston handles some slight adversity versus the veteran team down in South Beach.

