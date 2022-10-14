Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers preseason game preview

The Houston Rockets take on one of their lottery rivals tonight in Indiana.

Jabari Smith Jr. is still out for the Rockets, as they are taking it slow with the number three overall pick. The Pacers took Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona with the sixth overall pick. He dropped 27 points in their most recent preseason game against the New York Knicks. Along with Tyrese Haliburton, he forms what they hope will be the core of a successful rebuild.

The Rockets are coming off their first preseason loss against the Miami Heat. Not that any of these games matter, but Houston’s defense looks likely to lose them plenty of games once again this season.

This is the last game of the preseason before the games start to matter next week. The Rockets will open their regular season in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest