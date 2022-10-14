Rockets wrap up preseason vs. Pacers

Houston Rockets (2-1) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-1) October 14, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Pacers SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Eric Gordon, Alperen Şengün
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Buddy Hield, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner
The Rockets are finishing up the last game of the 2022 NBA preseason in Indiana, and in additionl to Jabari Smith and Jae’Sean Tate sitting out with injuriues, Garrison Mathews is also out with a sickness and Daishen Nix is battling a sore back and is questionable.
So we’ll get to see yet another group of starters for the Rockets in the preseason, though when things get underway for real, I expect all of these guys to be back and ready.
Anyway, TDS. Here’s your game thread. Chat about the Rockets below!
