Rockets down Pacers 122-114 to finish preseason 3-1

Quick recap here tonight, but the Houston Rockets looked pretty good in their final preseason game, and they did it without a lot of key pieces in a 122-114 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Jabari Smith Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Garrison Mathews and Daishen Nix all sat tonight, but that didn’t matter as Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. pretty much dominated the game. Green went for 33 points and 3 assists on 10-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-7 from three and 9-for-9 from the free throw line. He basically did what he wanted.

Porter Jr. finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists and was 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from downtown. In fact, the Rockets as a team shot 18-39 from beyond the arc, and they did the bulk of their damage in the first half when the team scored 81 points and shot 64 percent before the break.

Every Rockets starter finished with double figures, as Eric Gordon had 14 points, Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks in a nice bounce-back game. He also was 2-for-2 from three, which would be a great development if he continues to hit that shot with regularity.

KJ Martin rounded out the starters with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block, while Josh Christopher has 11 points, 7 boards and 2 steals off of the bench to wrap up the double-figure scorers.

Houston will now look to get healthy before Wednesday’s season opener. They worked to finalize their roster when they cut Derek Favors earlier this evening, so the team is ready to go.