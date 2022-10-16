Coach Silas provides an update at practice as the Rockets prepare for the Hawks

The Houston Rockets were back at practice today as they prepared for the season opener vs. the Hawks. The Rockets are ramping up activities this week, as they will have another practice Monday before heading to Atlanta. Here are a few observations from my time at practice today.

It was a light practice as the Rockets split up the different groups having the guards work together and the wings and big men work in a separate group. Jabari Smith was at practice but didn't participate much throughout, as he got up a few shots before departing. Smith walked normally with no limp as he came out on the practice court. Ty Ty Washington worked exclusively with Coach Abdelfattah on his floater for almost the entire practice.

Coach Silas, Alperen Sengun, and Jae'Sean Tate talk to the media after practice. Here is coach Silas's answer to my question about the possibility of staggering KPJ and Jalen Green.

Coach Silas

Um, not necessarily like last game they played together most of the time, there was a time I think, it was the third quarter where I took Scoot out earlier than Jalen, or maybe the second quarter. I took Scoot out earlier than Jalen. Um, so it can depend game to game and I am really conscious of their rhythm, so I dont want to break their rhythm, but I also wanna make sure that they’re, uh, able to play their best which is you know, not 48 minutes.

As you can see, staggering Green and Porter Jr. is not necessarily the game plan going into the next game, but it is possible depending on how the game goes starting Wednesday vs. the Hawks.

I also asked Sengun about his mentality going into the season, knowing he will be the starter and playing more minutes.

Alperen Sengun