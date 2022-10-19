Rockets open regular season vs. Hawks

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Hawks SB Nation Blog: Peach Tree Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Deandre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela

The Rockets kick off the 2022-2023 season tonight against the Hawks and I know Red Nation is ready to roll. There is some last-minute drama with the starters, with some rumors that Stephen Silas was going to start Bruno Fernando at center, but at least at time of this writing, I still think that Alperen Sengun draws the start in game one. Silas feels that Sengun might better get the offensive touches he needs with the second unit, but until he shows on the court in real game action that he’s less effective with the starters, Sengun should be the way.

But either way, Rockets basketball is here. Let’s go Rockets!