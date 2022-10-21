Rockets home opener against division rivals Grizzlies

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: GrizzlyBearBlues

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams

The Rockets are set to open up their doors and host tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both these teams are division rivals however, with very different expectations. Memphis surprised everyone by clinching the second-best record last year is on the hunt for a championship.

While Houston is trying to figure things out one step at a time to get back in the playoff hunt, the Rockets showed a few nights ago they have what it takes to win against a good after a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks who they matched up pretty well against.

Nonetheless, we all know that the Hawks and Grizzlies are on a different tier. It will take all their focus and resolve to win tonight’s game.

Regardless, let's send our good vibes to the Rockets tonight!