Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game preview

Full disclosure: Due to time constraints, I am writing this preview before Houston takes on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. So if anything wild happened in that game or any injuries occurred, I am not mentioning them because I cannot tell the future.

The Milwaukee Bucks had to wait an extra day to start their season. Most teams began on Wednesday, but the Bucks played their first game in Philadelphia on Thursday. Milwaukee led by 10 heading into the final frame and by 13 with 10:30 left in the game, but the Sixers erased the deficit over the next four minutes. Wesley Matthews hit a go-ahead triple in the final minute to help the Bucks escape with the win.

As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the team, the Bucks are a contender. And honestly, they’re probably the favorites. Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round. They played the series without Khris Middleton and were still up 3-2. But with Boston’s suffocating defense and Game 7 three-point explosion, the Bucks were sent home. Expect them to be fully recovered from their title hangover last season and push for the top seed in the East.

Houston will of course be on a back-to-back, having to fly late at night into Milwaukee after playing Memphis at home Friday night. Let’s just say that they won’t be in optimal condition to take on one of the best teams the NBA has to offer.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest