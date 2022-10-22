Rockets fumble bag in home opener against Grizzlies 129-122

In every part of life there is always a winner and a loser. Today the Houston Rockets fulfilled that role as loser against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although, it maybe true. it doesn't quite feel that way.

Both teams dazzled and put on a show as Jalen Green and Ja Morant had a “HIM-off”. In the first half, Jalen Green was no slouch as his play led the Rockets to a 70-62 lead at halftime. He ended the second quarter with 20 points on 64 percent shooting to counter Ja Morant’s 21 points and 55 percent shooting.

Nonetheless, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies had enough of being poked at. Ja Morant remembered that he was an MVP runner-up and the team remembered there a team with championship aspirations. Morant led the way finishing with 49 points while being disruptive on the defensive end of the floor that included two crucial blocks in the fourth quarter.

Despite the loss, the Rockets have many things to feel good about. Alperen Sengun thrived off the benched as he finished filled up the stat sheet with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 2 blocks. Second, Jalen Green has become comfortable as the franchise player and can compete with the best stars in the league. He finished with 33 points on 13-for-21 shooting. Lastly, the Rockets are settling into the identity of a team rather than last season’s easy pickings.

New Rocket Jabari Smith Jr. once again stuggled with his shooting, finishiing with just 10 points and 3-for-14 from the field, but he played good defense and finished with 3 blocks.

We shall see how the team does against the Milwaukee Bucks.