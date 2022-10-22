 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets still looking for first win vs. Bucks

Can the Rockets finally get one?

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs.Houston Rockets (0-2) October 22, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Bucks SB Nation Blog: Brew Hoop

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

The Rockets are looking for their first win of the season, and the slate doesn’t get an easier as they travel northward to take on one of the best teams in the league in the Bucks. Jalen Green showed out last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Let’s see if he can keep it rolling. We’ll also be looking for a breakout game from Jabari Smith, who has played great defense but struggled with his shooting so far.

Don’t forget to check out AK’s preview before the game, and let’s go Rockets!

