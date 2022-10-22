Rockets still looking for first win vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) vs.Houston Rockets (0-2) October 22, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Bucks SB Nation Blog: Brew Hoop
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Bruno Fernando
Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
The Rockets are looking for their first win of the season, and the slate doesn’t get an easier as they travel northward to take on one of the best teams in the league in the Bucks. Jalen Green showed out last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Let’s see if he can keep it rolling. We’ll also be looking for a breakout game from Jabari Smith, who has played great defense but struggled with his shooting so far.
Don’t forget to check out AK’s preview before the game, and let’s go Rockets!
Loading comments...