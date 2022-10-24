Rockets shootaround report: Alperen Sengun questionable for Jazz game

The Houston Rockets come into Monday's game with the Utah Jazz trying to avoid a 0-4 start. Surprisingly, the Jazz are coming in as one of the four remaining unbeaten teams at 3-0 (The Portland Trail Blazers are the only other teams not to lose a game in the Western Conference. Go figure). The Rockets held a shootaround this morning, TDS was there, and here are a few updates.

The Rockets reported that Alperen Sengun is questionable tonight with an illness. We already know that Jae'Sean Tate and Bruno Fernando are out for tonight's matchup with the Jazz. This would leave the Rockets with only Usman Garuba and Boban Marjanovich as the only active centers on the roster. We may see more of Jabari Smith center as the Rockets may decide to go small more often in Monday's game.

Jalen Green spoke to the media as he got ready for Monday's game , is also Filipino Heritage night. This is the second season the Rockets have hosted this event. Green commented on how he was feeling going into tonight's special game.

Yeah, I like doing it. I mean, the Philippines do so much for me. It’s the least I can do for them until I go back out there. But I know a lot of people out there look up to me, and they show a lot of love and support. So coming out here and doing this for them means the world.

Green and Jordan Clarkson are the only two players of Filipino descent in the NBA, and win or lose, this night will be a special one for Jalen Green, but of course a win would make it even better.